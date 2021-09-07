Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 103,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.