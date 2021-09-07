Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report $12.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 to $14.55. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $52.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.78 to $57.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,970.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,868.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

