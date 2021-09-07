Zacks: Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on CTIC. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CTIC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 1,169,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Earnings History and Estimates for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

