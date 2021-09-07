Zacks: Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on CTIC. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CTIC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 1,169,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

