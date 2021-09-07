Zacks: Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $10.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.
GAMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,490. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.73.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
