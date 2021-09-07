Zacks: Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $10.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

GAMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

GAMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,490. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

