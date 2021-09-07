Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.22. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.15. 354,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

