Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $114.20 on Friday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

