Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NEX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,552. The company has a market cap of $839.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 348,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.