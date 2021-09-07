Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $1.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,183. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Syneos Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $4,093,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $95.26.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

