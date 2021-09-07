Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,977. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in American Well by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Well by 3,988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

