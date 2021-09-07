Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $165.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.