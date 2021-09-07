Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 89,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,466. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

