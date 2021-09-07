Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report sales of $13.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GLAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

