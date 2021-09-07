Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.63. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

HES opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.