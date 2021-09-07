Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $326.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $325.60 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $704.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.78. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $715.29.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

