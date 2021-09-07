Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to report sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several research firms have commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $4,940,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 34,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,515. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

