Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,124. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

