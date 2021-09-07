Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

