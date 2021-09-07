Zacks: Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.51. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE stock opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

