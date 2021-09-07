Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 13,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $76,000.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

