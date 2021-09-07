Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the lowest is $21.91 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.