Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

