Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.25. SkyWest posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

