Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

