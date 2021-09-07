Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NRBO opened at $4.18 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

