Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to “Buy”

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $590.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

