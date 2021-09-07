Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,442,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 82.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.