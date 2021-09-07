Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Down 5.8%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.40. 2,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

