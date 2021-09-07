Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) versus Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Head to Head Survey

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

This table compares Zevia PBC and Fomento Económico Mexicano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Fomento Económico Mexicano 1.85% 3.10% 1.36%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zevia PBC and Fomento Económico Mexicano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fomento Económico Mexicano 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus target price of $114.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and Fomento Económico Mexicano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fomento Económico Mexicano $23.12 billion 1.32 $188.00 million $0.12 711.50

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Muguerza, Francisco G.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.