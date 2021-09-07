ZKSwap (ZKS) One Day Volume Tops $36.69 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $196.82 million and $36.69 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00142623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00195790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.98 or 0.07678349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.79 or 0.99958192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00921761 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

