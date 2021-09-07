Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,051. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

