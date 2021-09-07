ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $31,882,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,143,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,587,694. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

