ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $986,752.26

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $986,752.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 436.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

