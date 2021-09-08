-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 5,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,784.00 and a beta of 0.87. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

