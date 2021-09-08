$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 58,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,826. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.70.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.