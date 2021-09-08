$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
