$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

