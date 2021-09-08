-$0.35 EPS Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSR opened at $14.12 on Friday. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

