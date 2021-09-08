$0.43 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,070. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

