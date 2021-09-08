$0.43 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $79,276,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $10,351,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.