$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $687.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.79. HubSpot has a one year low of $264.06 and a one year high of $715.29.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

