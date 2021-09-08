$0.48 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

