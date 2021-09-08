-$0.55 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

REPL opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.