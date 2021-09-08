$0.59 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 44,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

