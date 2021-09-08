$0.62 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. DexCom posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock worth $19,540,187. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.30. 10,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,476. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $555.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.96.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.