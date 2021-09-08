$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. 157,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,117. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

