$1.07 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.19. CRA International reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The stock has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. CRA International has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

