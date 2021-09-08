$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,572. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

