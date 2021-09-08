$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. 194,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. Enova International has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.