$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.18. Garmin reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.