$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.43. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $227.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.