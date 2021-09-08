$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. 4,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $200,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.